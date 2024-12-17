Sign up
Previous
Photo 983
Autumnal colours
I liked the autumnal colours of these leaves on the ground
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
4
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
983
photos
44
followers
28
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumnal
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice image...great that you filled the frame with these leaves
December 17th, 2024
Desi
Lovely carpet of autumn colour
December 17th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely carpet of autumn leaves
December 17th, 2024
