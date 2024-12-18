Previous
Next
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Photo 984

Kent Countryside

The Kent countryside looking pretty
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful country scene!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact