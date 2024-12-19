Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 985
Rare sunshine
A rare sighting of sunshine was seen shining over the Kent countryside this afternoon
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
985
photos
44
followers
28
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
rare
,
sighting
Nigel Rogers
ace
We had a glimpse today as well!
December 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely sun flare and view!
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close