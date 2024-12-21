Sign up
Previous
Photo 987
Birthday girl
We celebrated our daughter's birthday with some lively sparklers on her cake!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st December 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparklers
,
girl
,
birthday
Dorothy
ace
WOWZA!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice! Hope she had a very happy day!
December 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
How fun! Happy Birthday to your daughter!
December 21st, 2024
