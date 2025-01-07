Previous
Sunrise by jeremyccc
Sunrise

Another Jávea sunrise
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
vaidas ace
Nice silhouettes.
January 7th, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely silhouettes and capture. Fav 😊
January 7th, 2025  
