Previous
Frosty morning by jeremyccc
Photo 1005

Frosty morning

Back in the UK and took a photo of this frost-covered rose in our garden this morning
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact