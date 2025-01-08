Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1005
Frosty morning
Back in the UK and took a photo of this frost-covered rose in our garden this morning
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1005
photos
44
followers
28
following
275% complete
View this month »
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th January 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
frosty
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close