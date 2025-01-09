Sign up
Photo 1006
Sunset over London
Tonight I visited The Lookout on the 50th floor of 8 Bishopsgate and got a nice view of St Paul's Cathedral and the river Thames
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 4:47pm
sunset
the
lookout
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what an amazing view
January 9th, 2025
