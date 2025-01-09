Previous
Sunset over London by jeremyccc
Sunset over London

Tonight I visited The Lookout on the 50th floor of 8 Bishopsgate and got a nice view of St Paul's Cathedral and the river Thames
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what an amazing view
January 9th, 2025  
