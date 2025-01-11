Previous
Battersea Power Station by jeremyccc
Photo 1008

Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station this afternoon, I liked the reflections in the water
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
Great reflections, a super capture. Fav 😊
January 11th, 2025  
