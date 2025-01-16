Previous
Birthday Boy by jeremyccc
Photo 1013

Birthday Boy

Because he’s autistic he isn’t really interested in his birthday (he doesn’t want any change from his usual routine) but he did open a few presents this afternoon, and promptly put them away! 😂
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
This is a really nice shot, Jeremy, of Alex and your wife (what his her name, by the way?) Happy Birthday to Alex!
January 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
January 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Happy birthday, Alex! Very nice shot.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact