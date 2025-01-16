Sign up
Photo 1013
Birthday Boy
Because he’s autistic he isn’t really interested in his birthday (he doesn’t want any change from his usual routine) but he did open a few presents this afternoon, and promptly put them away! 😂
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 3:30pm
Privacy
Tags
birthday
boy
presents
Heather
This is a really nice shot, Jeremy, of Alex and your wife (what his her name, by the way?) Happy Birthday to Alex!
January 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
January 17th, 2025
Mags
Happy birthday, Alex! Very nice shot.
January 17th, 2025
