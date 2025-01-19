Previous
Walk along the beach by jeremyccc
Photo 1016

Walk along the beach

It was overcast and cold but we still had a nice walk along the seafront in Sandgate today
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A lovely shot of Alex and Emma! A walk along the seafront sounds perfect! Fav
January 19th, 2025  
