Previous
Photo 1020
Construction site
It was interesting to view this construction site in the City of London from above, particularly to see the All Hallows Staining Church Tower, built around 1320, isolated in the middle!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
2
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:51pm
Tags
all
,
hallows
,
staining
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot.
January 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! That's some view from your perspective.
January 23rd, 2025
