Construction site by jeremyccc
It was interesting to view this construction site in the City of London from above, particularly to see the All Hallows Staining Church Tower, built around 1320, isolated in the middle!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot.
January 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's some view from your perspective.
January 23rd, 2025  
