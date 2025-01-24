Sign up
Photo 1021
Mozart’s Requiem
It was wonderful to hear Mozart’s Requiem performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the City of London Choir at the Royal Festival Hall tonight
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2025 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
festival
,
hall
