Gargoyles by jeremyccc
Photo 1022

Gargoyles

The gargoyles on the St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Tonbridge
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Wow! They are fierce and wonderful gargoyles.
January 25th, 2025  
