Photo 1025
A Complete Unknown
Clearly a photo of the poster but I really enjoyed the film, though I love his music so that probably helps.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
bob
,
film
,
dylan
Mags
ace
A great shot of the poster!
January 29th, 2025
