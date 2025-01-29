Sign up
Previous
Photo 1026
Tonbridge School
Tonbridge School was founded in 1553 though the current buildings date from the second half of the nineteenth century. I was fortunate to attend this school many years ago.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1026
photos
44
followers
28
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
kent
,
tonbridge
Taffy
ace
Beautiful architecture.
January 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and capture!
January 29th, 2025
