Previous
Smithfield Markets by jeremyccc
Photo 1027

Smithfield Markets

Today I was fortunate to attend a tour of the old Smithfield Poultry and General markets which are being converted into the new London Museum, utilising as much of the old buildings as possible.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Excellent shots of the markets
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact