Photo 1027
Smithfield Markets
Today I was fortunate to attend a tour of the old Smithfield Poultry and General markets which are being converted into the new London Museum, utilising as much of the old buildings as possible.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1027
5
1
2
365
tour
markets
smithfield
Bill Davidson
Excellent shots of the markets
January 30th, 2025
