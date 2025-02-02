Previous
Restaurant Kitchen by jeremyccc
Photo 1030

Restaurant Kitchen

It was fun sitting at the bar overlooking the kitchen seeing our food prepared in an Italian Restaurant called Avo Mario in Covent Garden - my wife and I both had some delicious pasta.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks like a very well organized kitchen.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact