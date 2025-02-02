Sign up
Previous
Photo 1030
Restaurant Kitchen
It was fun sitting at the bar overlooking the kitchen seeing our food prepared in an Italian Restaurant called Avo Mario in Covent Garden - my wife and I both had some delicious pasta.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
5
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1st February 2025 12:19pm
kitchen
,
london
,
restaurant
Babs
Looks like a very well organized kitchen.
February 2nd, 2025
