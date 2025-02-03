Previous
Misty Morning by jeremyccc
Photo 1031

Misty Morning

It was a misty morning in Kent today but the sun was trying to break through
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and the bare trees on the right have an amazing shape and patterns in their branches.
February 3rd, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Beautifully atmospheric
February 3rd, 2025  
