Photo 1031
Misty Morning
It was a misty morning in Kent today but the sun was trying to break through
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
morning
,
misty
,
kent
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and the bare trees on the right have an amazing shape and patterns in their branches.
February 3rd, 2025
Bill Davidson
Beautifully atmospheric
February 3rd, 2025
