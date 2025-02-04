Previous
Fiery Dragon Dance by jeremyccc
Photo 1032

Fiery Dragon Dance

Fun to witness this tonight in a Chinese restaurant where we were celebrating the Lunar New Year.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love the colours and the festive feeling with this capture! Fav
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact