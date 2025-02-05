Previous
by jeremyccc
The Cheesegrater

I had a meeting in the building - and it’s not hard to see how it got its nickname!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great pov for this capture, Jeremy, to show us its cheesegrater design! Fav
February 6th, 2025  
