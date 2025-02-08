Previous
St Paul's Church by jeremyccc
Photo 1036

St Paul's Church

St Paul's Church Covent Garden is an oasis of calm next to the bustle of Covent Garden.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A beautifully balanced image
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact