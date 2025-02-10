Previous
Routemaster Bus by jeremyccc
Photo 1038

Routemaster Bus

Some of the old routemaster buses are still in service in London. They’re convenient to step on and off but since they haven’t been built since 1968 they’re getting rather old!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact