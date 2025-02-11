Previous
Cafe in the church by jeremyccc
Cafe in the church

It was fun to meet a friend for a coffee in the cafe which is within St Mary Aldermary in the City of London.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Lesley Aldridge ace
What a fantastic ceiling.
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
Lovely
February 11th, 2025  
