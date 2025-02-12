Previous
Cafe in the Crypt by jeremyccc
Photo 1040

Cafe in the Crypt

My wife and I popped into the Cafe in the Crypt at St Martin in the Fields
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact