The Old Bailey by jeremyccc
The Old Bailey

I went to the Old Bailey today but only as a visitor! It was fascinating to see the Courts and cells, as well as the grand architecture in the older part of the building.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
