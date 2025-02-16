Previous
Daffodil by jeremyccc
Photo 1044

Daffodil

Nice to see the daffodils start to flower in our front garden.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a wonderful sign of spring and a pretty capture, Jeremy! I love the single daffodil and your soft dof! Fav
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom!
February 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact