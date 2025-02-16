Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1044
Daffodil
Nice to see the daffodils start to flower in our front garden.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1044
photos
44
followers
29
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
16th February 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
garden
,
front
Heather
ace
What a wonderful sign of spring and a pretty capture, Jeremy! I love the single daffodil and your soft dof! Fav
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful bloom!
February 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close