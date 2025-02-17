Previous
Houses of Parliament by jeremyccc
Photo 1045

Houses of Parliament

It was fun to see the Palace of Westminster at night from a Thames River ferry.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross

I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Really a beautiful night capture.
February 17th, 2025  
