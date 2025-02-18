Sign up
Photo 1046
Walk along the beach
A half term walk along the seafront today, at Pett Level, a beach we haven't been to before.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1046
photos
44
followers
29
following
286% complete
1046
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2025 11:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
walk
,
level
,
pett
Bill Davidson
A lovely show of affection
February 18th, 2025
