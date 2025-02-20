Previous
Live Music by jeremyccc
Photo 1048

Live Music

I enjoy listening to music live and tonight it was a good Fleetwood Mac tribute band called Seven Wonders
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture of the musicians on stage! A Fleetwood Mac tribute- wonderful! Fav
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice capture with the stage lighting!
February 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I bet that was fun!
February 21st, 2025  
