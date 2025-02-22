Previous
Orchids by jeremyccc
Orchids

My wife and I visited the Orchid Festival at Kew Gardens today and saw some beautiful flowers.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Pretty collage
February 22nd, 2025  
Beautiful collage!
February 22nd, 2025  
