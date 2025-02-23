Previous
Crocus by jeremyccc
Crocus

I love the delicate colour of these crocus flowers.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
I agree, Jeremy! This shot is so pretty (and yes, delicate) with the water droplets on the petals. I like your inclusion of the one with its yellow stamens in view too; it adds interest to your shot. Fav
February 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Such a sweet, uplifting image
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
So very pretty!
February 23rd, 2025  
