Previous
Photo 1052
Peace Lily
I liked this this white peace lily flower against a dark background.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1052
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd February 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
peace
,
lily
