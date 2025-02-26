Previous
London Phoenix Orchestra by jeremyccc
London Phoenix Orchestra

A very enjoyable evening listening to the London Phoenix Orchestra play Beethoven’s 1st and Shostakovich’s 10th Symphonies in St John Smith Square tonight.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 26th, 2025  
