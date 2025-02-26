Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
London Phoenix Orchestra
A very enjoyable evening listening to the London Phoenix Orchestra play Beethoven’s 1st and Shostakovich’s 10th Symphonies in St John Smith Square tonight.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Jeremy Cross
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1054
Tags
london
,
orchestra
,
phoenix
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 26th, 2025
