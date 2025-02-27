Previous
Camellia by jeremyccc
Photo 1055

Camellia

The first camellia flower in our garden, hopefully spring is on its way!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Babs ace
Beautiful, As you head towards spring we are heading to autumn
February 28th, 2025  
