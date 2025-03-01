Previous
RAC Club by jeremyccc
RAC Club

A beautiful old Aston Martin racing car in the elegant reception of the RAC Club in Pall Mall, London.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Dorothy ace
Wow! So cool.
March 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! What a cool car and capture.
March 1st, 2025  
