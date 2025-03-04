Sign up
Previous
Photo 1060
Tower Bridge
Finally some sun shining on London.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
4
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1060
photos
44
followers
29
following
290% complete
1060
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sun
,
tower
Mags
ace
Beautiful view of this icon!
March 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture, Jeremy! The bridge really stands out in the sunlight and with all the surrounding blue! Fav
March 4th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot.
March 4th, 2025
