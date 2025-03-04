Previous
Tower Bridge by jeremyccc
Photo 1060

Tower Bridge

Finally some sun shining on London.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful view of this icon!
March 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture, Jeremy! The bridge really stands out in the sunlight and with all the surrounding blue! Fav
March 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot.
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact