Previous
Photo 1061
Walkie Talkie Building
The 40 storey ‘Walkie Talkie’ building on Fenchurch Street in the City of London looks impressive in the sunshine. There’s also great views from the top.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1061
photos
44
followers
29
following
290% complete
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2025 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
building
,
walkie
,
talkie
Dorothy
ace
Excellent capture!
March 5th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Interesting looking building!
March 5th, 2025
