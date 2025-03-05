Previous
Walkie Talkie Building by jeremyccc
Photo 1061

Walkie Talkie Building

The 40 storey ‘Walkie Talkie’ building on Fenchurch Street in the City of London looks impressive in the sunshine. There’s also great views from the top.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Excellent capture!
March 5th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Interesting looking building!
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact