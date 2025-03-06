Previous
The Monument by jeremyccc
Photo 1062

The Monument

The Monument to the Great Fire of London (1666) looked impressive in the morning sun today.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
A great pov to make this impressive monument even more impressive, Jeremy! Super with the light on the monument and the clear blue sky background too! Fav
March 6th, 2025  
Mags
Wonderful POV!
March 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 7th, 2025  
