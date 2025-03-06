Sign up
Photo 1062
The Monument
The Monument to the Great Fire of London (1666) looked impressive in the morning sun today.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
fire
great
monument
Heather
ace
A great pov to make this impressive monument even more impressive, Jeremy! Super with the light on the monument and the clear blue sky background too! Fav
March 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful POV!
March 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2025
