Previous
Photo 1065
Dymchurch Beach
We made the most of the sunshine today by taking a walk along Dymchurch beach.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunshine
,
dymchurch
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Jeremy! I love the sunburst in the blue sky, the light on the water, and the diagonal posts running through your frame! And what a great day for walk along the beach! Fav
March 9th, 2025
Neil
ace
Great capture, I also love the sun starburst.
March 9th, 2025
