I like the delicate pink colour of the flowers on this cyclamen my wife has planted in our garden.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Oh those are very pretty. I didn't realise cyclamen could be planted out in the garden. I have only every had them as indoor pot plants.
March 10th, 2025  
