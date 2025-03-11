Previous
Leeds Castle by jeremyccc
My wife and I visited Leeds Castle in Kent today, once a home to Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon.
Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot and clarity
March 11th, 2025  
Heather ace
So impressive and a great shot, Jeremy! I like how your shot includes not only the castle but the bridge leading to the castle as well. It's fascinating to see this whole setting. Fav
March 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2025  
