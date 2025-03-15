Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1071
Bird of Prey
My wife and I saw a Bird of Prey display, I think this is a Harris' Hawk. Interestingly the birds are free to fly off, and sometimes they do!
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1071
photos
45
followers
29
following
293% complete
View this month »
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
11th March 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
of
,
prey
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
March 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, he’s a beaut
March 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
March 15th, 2025
Peter
ace
Fantastic bird beautifully capture feather detail and tones Jeremy, Fav:)
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close