My wife and I saw a Bird of Prey display, I think this is a Harris' Hawk. Interestingly the birds are free to fly off, and sometimes they do!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
Amazing
March 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Wow, he’s a beaut
March 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
March 15th, 2025  
Peter
Fantastic bird beautifully capture feather detail and tones Jeremy, Fav:)
March 15th, 2025  
