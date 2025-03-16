Previous
The Kids by jeremyccc
The Kids

We went to London today to see our daughter, and had a lovely walk along the Thames in the sunshine.
Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
