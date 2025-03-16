Sign up
Photo 1072
The Kids
We went to London today to see our daughter, and had a lovely walk along the Thames in the sunshine.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
the
,
london
