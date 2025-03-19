Previous
St Mary’s Church by jeremyccc
St Mary’s Church

St Mary’s Church Battersea is an elegant building on the bank of the river Thames, completed in 1777.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great pov, Jeremy, to capture this impressive church, as you have us looking up to the top of the steeple against the blue and clouds of the sky! Fav
March 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 20th, 2025  
