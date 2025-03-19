Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1075
St Mary’s Church
St Mary’s Church Battersea is an elegant building on the bank of the river Thames, completed in 1777.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1075
photos
45
followers
29
following
294% complete
View this month »
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
o
,
mary’s
Heather
ace
A great pov, Jeremy, to capture this impressive church, as you have us looking up to the top of the steeple against the blue and clouds of the sky! Fav
March 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close