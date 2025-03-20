Sign up
Previous
Photo 1076
St Paul’s Cathedral
A view of St Paul’s Cathedral from the east
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1076
photos
45
followers
29
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
st
,
paul’s
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture with the reflections on both sides.
March 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! A great capture of the cathedral and its reflections, Jeremy! I also love how you have framed the cathedral! Fav
March 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
