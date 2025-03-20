Previous
St Paul’s Cathedral by jeremyccc
Photo 1076

St Paul’s Cathedral

A view of St Paul’s Cathedral from the east
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous capture with the reflections on both sides.
March 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! A great capture of the cathedral and its reflections, Jeremy! I also love how you have framed the cathedral! Fav
March 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact