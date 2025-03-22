Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1078
Willow
New willow growth on this branch over the river
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
1
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1079
photos
45
followers
29
following
295% complete
View this month »
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
21st March 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
willow
,
growth
Heather
ace
Beautiful! I can feel its softness! We call them "pussy willows" (maybe you do too). Spring is bursting! Fav
March 23rd, 2025
