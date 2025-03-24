Previous
Allies by jeremyccc
Photo 1080

Allies

I like this life-size bronze sculpture called 'Allies', of Sir Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt sitting on a wooden bench on Bond Street, London.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact