The Adam Room by jeremyccc
Photo 1082

The Adam Room

Sited in the very modern looking Lloyd’s of London insurance building, the Adam Room was cut up into 1,500 pieces and all 30 tonnes were transferred from the old building and reconstructed on the 11th floor of the current building.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Babs ace
What a grand room
March 27th, 2025  
