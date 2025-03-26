Sign up
Previous
Photo 1082
The Adam Room
Sited in the very modern looking Lloyd's of London insurance building, the Adam Room was cut up into 1,500 pieces and all 30 tonnes were transferred from the old building and reconstructed on the 11th floor of the current building.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
room
,
adam
,
lloyd's
Babs
ace
What a grand room
March 27th, 2025
