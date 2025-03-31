Sign up
Previous
Photo 1087
Skiing in Austria
Great conditions; decent snow and sunshine.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1087
photos
45
followers
29
following
297% complete
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
skiing
,
austria
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture! Fun to be had and enjoy.
March 31st, 2025
