Groomed Runs by jeremyccc
Photo 1090

Groomed Runs

Conditions were perfect for skiing groomed runs in the sunshine today.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture and great lines!
April 3rd, 2025  
